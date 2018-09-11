Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.3% to 3,112.88

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Tuesday (Sept 11), with the Straits Times Index down 0.3 per cent or 8.04 points to 3,112.88 as at 9.04am.

About 29 million shares worth $52 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $1.79 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 69 to 42.

The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which fell $0.01 or 1.6 per cent at $0.62 with 6.68 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included IPC Corporation and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index rose 0.2 per cent as at 9.10am in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index and South Korea's Kospi both climbed 0.2 per cent.