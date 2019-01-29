Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.22% to 3,192.38

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Tuesday (Jan 29), with the Straits Times Index retreating 7.12 points, or 0.22 per cent to 3,192.38 as at 9.05am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 77 to 33, after about 293.6 million shares worth $204.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was oil and gas company Rex International, which rose 0.2 cent, or 2.13 per cent, to $0.096, with about 37.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included JCG Investment, which saw seven million shares change hands at its current price of 0.2 Singapore cent. Telco Singtel also saw heavy trading, rising $0.02, or 0.66 per cent to $3.05.