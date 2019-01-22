Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1% to 3,216.59

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks inched slightly lower on Tuesday (Jan 22), with the Straits Times Index retreating 3.97 points, or 0.12 per cent to 3,216.59 as at 9am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 44 to 37, after about 23.09 million shares worth $37.02 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rex International, which lost 1.25 per cent or 0.1 cent to 7.9 cents, with 1.75 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included UOB which fell 1.1 per cent or $0.29 to $26.14, and M1 which lost almost 1 per cent, or two cents to $2.05.