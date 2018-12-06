Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.7% to 3,133.8

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Thursday (Dec 6), with the Straits Times Index retreating 22.12 points or 0.7 per cent to 3,133.8 as at 9am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 57 to 32, with about 22.2 million shares worth $25.2 million traded.

The most actively traded counter was Spackman, which fell 6.45 per cent to $0.029 with 6.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Thai Beverage and Singtel.

Singtel was the top gainer among index stocks, up 0.33 per cent to $3.09 on trade of 1.6 million shares. Singtel said on Wednesday that it would bring its global cybersecurity assets - including resources from units such as NCS and Optus - into Chicago-based Trustwave's portfolio.