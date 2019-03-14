Singapore shares open lower on Thursday, STI down 0.2% to 3,188.35

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Thursday (March 14), with the Straits Times Index losing 7.24 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,188.35 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 51 to 41, after about 21 million securities worth $60.4 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded counter by volume was Rex International, which rose 1.3 per cent or 0.1 cent to 7.6 cents with 3.8 million shares traded.

Other active stocks include Dairy Farm International Holdings, which lost 4 per cent or U$0.30 to U$7.10; and Japfa, which lost 4.2 per cent or three cents to $0.685.