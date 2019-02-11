Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.63% to 3,182.11

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Monday (Feb 11), with the Straits Times Index dropping 0.63 per cent or 19.93 points to 3,182.11 as at 9.02am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 72 to 58, or about five securities down for every four up, after 215.6 million securities worth $84.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, MDR Limited fell by 50 per cent or 0.1 cent to $0.001 with 162 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co slipped 1.4 per cent or $0.01 to $0.71 with 18.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.0 per cent or $0.25 to $24.05; and OCBC Bank, down 0.7 per cent or $0.08 to $11.40.