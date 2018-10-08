Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.6% to 3,191.19

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Monday (Oct 8), with the Straits Times Index down 0.6 per cent or 18.6 points to 3,191.19 as at 9.04am.

About 87 million shares worth $83 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $0.95 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 81 to 30.

The most actively traded stock was Advanced System, which traded at $0.001 with 20.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Vallianz Holdings and Nam Cheong Limited.

Among index-listed stocks, Singtel was down $0.02 or 0.6 per cent at $3.19, and DBS was $0.16 or 0.6 per cent lower at $25.61.

In regional markets, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.8 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index lost 0.1 per cent. Japanese markets are closed, and will resume trading on Tuesday.