Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.5% to 3,119.97

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Monday (Sept 10), with the Straits Times Index down 0.5 per cent or 14.42 points to 3,119.97 as at 9.04am.

About 50 million shares worth $66 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $1.32 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 69 to 48.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which traded at $0.084 with 13.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Jasper Investments.

Among financials, DBS shares were down $0.15 or 0.6 per cent at $24.17; and OCBC Bank shares were down $0.09 or 0.8 per cent at $10.97.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index was little changed as of 9.14am in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was slightly lower.