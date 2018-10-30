Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.4% to 2,970.75

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Tuesday (Oct 30), with the Straits Times Index easing 0.4 per cent or 10.79 points to 2,970.75 as at 9.05am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 85 to 43, as some 42.4 million shares worth $71.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was MDR with 10.1 million shares changing hands, flat at 0.1 cent. Other actives included Genting Singapore with 3.84 million units traded, down 0.57 per cent or 0.5 cent to 87 cents; and Cityneon with 3.59 million shares traded, rising 3.18 per cent or four cents to $1.30.

Active index stocks included DBS Holdings, falling 0.7 per cent or 16 cents to $22.87, and UOB, which shed 0.41 per cent or 10 cents to $24.05.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, following drops on Wall Street amid fears of a fresh escalation in the US trade row with China.

In the US overnight, Wall Street stocks ended decisively lower Monday after an early rally fizzled and was replaced by aggressive selling amid worries over slowing earnings growth.