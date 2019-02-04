Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.06% to 3,186.2

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened weaker on Monday (Feb 4), with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.06 per cent or 1.96 points to 3,186.2 as at 9.09am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 60 to 57, after about 72.9 million shares worth $88.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which was down 0.3 cent, or 5.77 per cent, at 4.9 cents, with about 10.6 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding, which fell 1.41 per cent, or two cents to $1.40, and CapitaLand, which was down 0.9 per cent, or three cents to $3.32.