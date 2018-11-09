Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI drops 1% to 3,062.78

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Friday (Nov 9), with the Straits Times Index down 30.46 points or 1 per cent to 3,062.78 as at 9.08am.

About 91 million shares worth $141 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 80 to 65.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which rose $0.06 to $0.950 with 20.9 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Rex International and Nam Cheong.

Among financials, DBS was trading down $0.31 or 1.3 per cent at $23.68 and UOB shares dropped $0.29 or 1.2 per cent to $24.57.