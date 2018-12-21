Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.51% to 3,035.09

SINGAPORE - Singapore share prices opened lower on Friday (Dec 21) with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 15.53 points to 3,035.09 as at 9.04 am.

Wall Street suffered its second straight rout on Thursday as worries about a government shutdown added to upset at the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,850.72, down 2.0 per cent.

Top losers in early morning trade included Jardine Matheson (down 0.7 per cent to US$66.40), Jardine Strategic (down 0.5 per cent to US$36.39), Creative Technology (down 5.2 per cent to $4.90) and DBS Bank (down 0.4 per cent to $23.30).

Some 49.6 million shares worth $49 million changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 92 to 24.