Singapore shares open lower on Friday, STI down 0.02% to 3,330.23

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks edged lower on Friday (April 12), with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.59 point, or 0.02 per cent, to 3,330.23 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 56 to 48, or about seven securities up for every six down, after about 38.6 million shares worth $69.1 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was JCG Investment Holdings, trading flat at $0.002 with about 5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included semi-conductor company Jadason Enterprises, which rose 8.11 per cent, or 0.3 cent, to four cents; and Genting Singapore, which rose 0.52 per cent, or $0.005, to $0.97.