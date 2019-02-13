Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.7% to 3,224.40

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Wednesday (Feb 13), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.73 per cent, or 23.25 points to 3,224.40 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 81 to 32, after 41 million shares worth $52.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Thai Beverage, which was up 1.39 per cent, or one cent to $0.73, with 6.4 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included DBS which gained 1.19 per cent, or $0.29 to $24.63; and SIA, which rose 1.04 per cent, or $0.10 to $9.75.