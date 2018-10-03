Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.5% to 3,260

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Wednesday (Oct 3), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.5 per cent, or 17.35 points to 3,260 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 66 to 47, as some 46.3 million shares worth $96.8 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was ThaiBev with 8.17 million shares changing hands, rising 2.99 per cent to 69 cents. Other actives included YZJ Shipbuilding with 5.47 million units traded, up 3.18 per cent to $1.30; and Viva Industrial Trust with 4.59 million shares traded, up 0.56 per cent to 90 cents.

Among active index stocks, DBS inched up 0.51 per cent to $25.76, while Singtel gained 0.31 per cent to $3.24.