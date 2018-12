SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Wednesday (Dec 12), with the Straits Times Index up 15.84 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,075.1 as at 9.05 am.

About 40 million shares worth $81 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $2.02 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 33.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which rose $0.001 to $0.051 with 10.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ComfortDelGro and Singtel.