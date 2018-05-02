Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Wednesday (May 2), with the Straits Times Index gaining 15.86 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,629.79 as at 9.01am.

This came as US stocks closed mixed overnight as trade and economic woes persisted, but anticipation of earnings from Apple pushed the Nasdaq higher.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 49, after about 35.9 million shares worth S$82.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Addvalue Technologies, which rose 2.4 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent with 5.2 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp, which was down 1.1 per cent to S$20.72; and DBS which was 1.04 per cent higher at S$31.16 after the bank posted a 21 per cent surge in Q1 net profit to S$1.5 billion earlier this week.

Elsewhere, Japan's Topix index dipped 0.2 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1 per cent, Bloomberg reported.