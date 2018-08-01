Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.1% to 3,324.6

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks inched higher on Wednesday (Aug 1), with the Straits Times Index gaining 4.75 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 3,324.6 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 57 to 42, after about 68.6 million shares worth $103.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was MDR, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent with 15 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included ComfortDelGro which rose 0.9 per cent to $2.37; and Hongkong Land Holdings which was up 0.6 per cent to US$7.31.