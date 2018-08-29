Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.1% to 3,251.36

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Wednesday (Aug 29), with the Straits Times Index inching up 3.81 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,251.36 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 48, after about 29.1 million shares worth $34.8 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel, which was flat at 0.2 cent, with 7.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Yanlord Land Group which gained 2 per cent to $1.54; and Singtel which rose 0.6 per cent to $3.23.