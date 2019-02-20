Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.4% to 3,273.99

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Wednesday (Feb 20), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.44 per cent, or 14.19 points to 3,273.99 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 31, after about 32.9 million shares worth $57.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Thai Beverage, which was trading at $0.78 apiece, down 1.9 per cent, or 1.5 Singapore cents, with 3.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Sembcorp Marine which was trading up 2.5 per cent, or four cents to $1.62, UOL which gained 1.9 per cent, or 13 cents to $6.82, and CapitaLand which was up 1.2 per cent, or four cents to $3.43.