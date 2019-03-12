Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.8% to 3,216.24

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday (March 12), with the Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 24.82 points, or 0.8 per cent to 3,216.24 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 109 to 30, after about 42.4 million shares worth $68.1 million exchanged hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was YZJ Shipbuilding which gained 2.9 per cent, or four Singapore cents to $1.42, with 5.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Venture which rose 2.2 per cent, or $0.40 to $18.66 apiece, and Hi-P which was up 3.5 per cent, or six cents to $1.78.