Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.7% to 3,273.05

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday (April 2), with the Straits Times Index gaining 22.54 points, or 0.7 per cent to 3,273.05 as at 9.01am.

Gainers beat losers 122 to 17, after about 59 million shares worth $91 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters, Thomson Medical opened flat at 7.8 cents, with 4.8 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Hi-P which gained 2.5 per cent, or four cents to $1.66; and Sembcorp Marine which was up 1.8 per cent, or three cents to $1.69.