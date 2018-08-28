Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.7% to 3,247.9

The Singapore Exchange Centre at Shenton Way.
The Singapore Exchange Centre at Shenton Way. PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
19 min ago
rachmui@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Tuesday (AUG 27), with the Straits Times Index advancing 22.28 points, or 0.7 per cent to 3,247.9 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 78 to 26, after about 39.8 million shares worth $54.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counters were Rich Capital, which was flat at 0.8 cent with 7.6 million shares traded; and Noble which added 1.3 per cent to 15.1 cents, with 5.7 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included OCBC which rose 1.3 per cent to $11.41; and City Developments which gained 1.1 per cent to $9.37.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!