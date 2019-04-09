Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.16% to 3,320.78

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Tuesday (April 9), with the Straits Times Index advancing 5.36 points, or 0.16 per cent to 3,320.78 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 70 to 61, after about 50.9 million shares worth $74.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ying Li International Real Estate, up 0.72 per cent, or $0.001 at $0.14, with about 9.2 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Genting Singapore, which traded at its current price of $0.98, and Rex International which rose 1.25 per cent, or 0.1 cent to $0.081.