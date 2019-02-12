Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.1% to 3,209.85

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Tuesday (Feb 12), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.1 per cent or 3.58 points to 3,209.85 as at 9.06am.

The field was roughly evenly matched with 54 gainers to 51 losers, after 51.6 million shares worth $79.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage opened flat at $0.71 with 5.8 million shares traded, while Singtel was trading at $3.02, down 0.98 per cent or three cents, with 2.3 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Genting Singapore which gained 0.93 per cent, or one cent to $1.09; and Mapletree Industrial Trust, down 2.96 per cent, or six cents to $1.97.