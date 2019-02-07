Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.78% to 3,209.31

The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened stronger on Thursday (Feb 7), with the Straits Times Index rising 0.78 per cent or 24.75 points to 3,209.31 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 32, after about 54.6 million shares worth $98.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Singtel which was up three cents, or 0.99 per cent, at $3.05, with about 2.4 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included ThaiBev, which fell 2.6 per cent, or two cents to $0.745, and Nam Cheong, which fell 16.7 per cent, or 0.1 cent to $0.005.

