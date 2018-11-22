Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.41% to 3,050.99

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Thursday morning (Nov 22), climbing 12.34 points or 0.41 per cent to 3,050.99 after US stocks recorded a better performance on Wednesday following a two-day slump.

At 9.02am, gainers outnumbered losers 59 to 35, as 30 million shares worth $72.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded stocks were Spackman Entertainment Group which edged up 0.1 cent or 3.85 per cent to 2.7 cents as 9.44 million shares were traded. Meanwhile, Singtel gained five cents or 1.62 per cent to $3.13 as 4.5 million shares were traded.

Top gainers included Jardine Matheson Holdings, which rose US$1.46, or 2.3 per cent to US$64.98.