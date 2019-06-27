Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4% to 3,312.96

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Thursday (June 27), with the Straits Times Index gaining 11.7 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,312.96 as at 9.04am.

This came despite Wall Street stocks struggling for direction overnight, as investors remained cautious about the prospect of a breakthrough in the US-China trade dispute ahead of the G-20 Summit.

On the Singapore bourse, advancers outnumbered decliners 84 to 34, after about 57 million securities worth $93.5 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, ESR-Reit was flat at $0.525, with 10.6 million units traded, while ARA H-Trust was unchanged at U$0.89 with 9.4 million units traded.

Other active stocks included Venture Corp which gained 1.4 per cent, or $0.22 to $16.24, and YZJ Shipbuilding which rose 1.3 per cent, or two cents to $1.52.

Singtel also added 0.3 per cent, or one cent to $3.51. This comes after the telco on Wednesday announced that its group's CEO has seen her pay cheque hit a decade low with her pay nearly halved to $3.5 million, and that the company has doubled down on its digital transformation strategy.

Meanwhile, banking stocks were all in the green in early morning trade - DBS gained 1.1 per cent, or $0.27 to $25.75, UOB added 0.8 per cent, or $0.20 to $25.87, and OCBC was up 0.6 per cent, or seven cents to $11.32.