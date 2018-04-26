Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.3% to 3,577.5

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Thursday (April 26), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.03 per cent, or 9.49 points, to 3,577.5 as at 9.03am.

About 95.1 million shares worth S$129.8 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.36 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell S$0.001, or 0.7 per cent, to S$0.151 with 21.48 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Rowsley.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank at S$13.75, up S$0.06 or 0.44 per cent, and Singtel at S$3.43, up S$0.03 or 0.88 per cent.

Gainers outnumbered losers 78 to 46, or about five up for every three down.

In US markets overnight, Wall Street stocks finished a volatile session mostly higher on Wednesday with strong earnings from Boeing offsetting worries about higher interest rates.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, as a cheaper yen helped boost market sentiment with investors pursuing shares in companies expected to report brisk earnings.