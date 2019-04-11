Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.3% to 3,338.63

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares open higher on Thursday (April 11), with the Straits Times Index rising 0.3 per cent, or 10.98 points to 3,338.63 as at 9.09am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 99 to 46, after about 63.5 million shares worth $119.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters, Moya Asia gained 2.5 per cent, or 0.2 cent to 8.3 cents, with 8.3 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding which gained 1.2 per cent, or two cents to $1.64, and The Hour Glass which lost 1.4 per cent, or one cent to 72.5 cents.