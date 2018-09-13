Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.3% to 3,133.02

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Thursday (Sept 13), with the Straits Times Index up 0.3 per cent or 8.37 points to 3,133.02 as at 9.05am.

About 80 million shares worth $69 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $0.86 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 86 to 48.

The most actively traded stock was Nico Steel, which traded at $0.003 with 15 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Rex International and Kris Energy.

Among index stocks, Singtel shares were up $0.01 or 0.3 per cent at $3.11; and DBS shares gained $0.19 or 0.8 per cent to $24.53.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index rose 1.1 per cent as at 9.14am in Tokyo and South Korea's Kospi index added 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2 per cent.