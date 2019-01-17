Singapore shares open higher on Thursday, STI up 0.12% to 3,233.09

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Thursday (Jan 17), with the Straits Times Index advancing 3.98 points, or 0.12 per cent to 3,233.09 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 67 to 32, after about 38.1 million shares worth $80.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was medical solutions provider QT Vascular, which rose 0.1 cent to 0.8 cent with 4.2 million shares changing hands.

Other active stocks included Genting Singapore, which rose 0.93 per cent, or one cent to $1.09, and Singtel which traded flat at $3.06, with about 2.1 million shares traded.