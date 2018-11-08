Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI rises 0.8% to 3,089.18

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Thursday (Nov 8), with the Straits Times Index up 23.82 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,089.18 as at 9.07am.

About 74 million shares worth $122 million in total changed hands.

Gainers outnumbered losers 124 to 49.

The most actively traded stock was QT Vascular, which traded at $0.01 with 7.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which traded up $0.04 or 3.1 per cent at $1.33, and Singtel, which was down $0.03 or 1 per cent at $3.11. The telco posted a 77 per cent fall in second-quarter profit to $667 million on the absence of a year-ago exceptional gain before the market opened on Thursday.

Among financials, DBS was trading up $0.30 or 1.3 per cent at $24.07, OCBC shares gained $0.17 or 1.5 per cent to $11.51, and UOB shares were up $0.26 or 1.1 per cent at $24.81.