Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.4% to 3,064.61

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Monday (Dec 31), with the Straits Times Index moving up 11.18 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,064.61 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 69 to 27, after about 19.7 million shares worth $39.4 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Annica, which was flat at 0.1 cent, with five million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Wilmar International which gained 1.3 per cent or four cents to $3.18, and DBS which rose 0.9 per cent, or 20 cents to $23.73.