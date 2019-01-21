Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.3% to 3,233.51

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Monday (Jan 21), with the Straits Times Index advancing 9.17 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,233.51 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 75 to 20, after about 73.5 million shares worth $44.1 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was JCG Investment, which was flat at 0.3 cent, with 51.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Keppel Corp which gained 0.95 per cent or six cents to S$6.35, and Genting Singapore which rose 0.93 per cent, or one cent to S$1.09.