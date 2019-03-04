Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.14% to 3,224.89

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Monday (March 4), with the Straits Times Index advancing 4.49 points, or 0.14 per cent to 3,224.89 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 52, after about 40.5 million shares worth $77.6 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Venture Corporation, which traded up $0.24 at $18.69, with about 781,700 shares traded.

Other active stocks included DBS, which rose 0.44 per cent, or 11 cents to $25.19, and telco Singtel which traded flat at $2.99.