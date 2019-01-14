Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.08% to 3,201.36

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Monday (Jan 14), with the Straits Times Index advancing 2.71 points, or 0.08 per cent to 3,201.36 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 36, after about 28.6 million shares worth $46.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was China Medical, which traded at its current price of $0.001, with about five million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Jiutian Chemical, which rose 5 per cent, or 0.1 cent to 2.1 cents, and Singtel which rose 0.65 per cent, or two cents to $3.07.