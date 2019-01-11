Singapore shares open higher on Friday, STI up 0.64% to 3,203.79

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday (Jan 11), with the Straits Times Index advancing 20.28 points, or 0.64 per cent to 3,203.79 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 79 to 17, after about 38.5 million shares worth $74.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose 2 per cent, or 0.1 cent to 5.1 cents, with about seven million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Oxley Holdings which rose 10.17 per cent, or three cents to 32.5 cents, and Thai Beverage which fell 0.74 per cent, or 0.5 cent to 67 cents.