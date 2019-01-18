Singapore shares open higher on Friday, STI up 0.24% to 3,222.03

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday (Jan 18), with the Straits Times Index advancing 7.59 points, or 0.24 per cent to 3,222.03 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 77 to 35, after about 57.3 million shares worth $65.75 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was exploration company Rex International, which rose 0.1 cent, or 1.33 per cent, with about 8.6 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Charisma Energy, which rose 50 per cent, or 0.1 cent to 0.3 cent, and CapitaLand which rose 0.3 per cent, or one cent to $3.29.