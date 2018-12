SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened 0.09 per cent higher on Friday (Dec 28), with the Straits Times Index moving up 2.43 points to 3,047.17 as at 9.17am.

About 58.6 million shares worth $62.7 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 92 to 55.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion which traded flat at $0.044, on volume of 7.2 million. Other actives included Oceanus, KrisEnergy and YZJ Shipbuilding. Venture Corp was the top gainer.