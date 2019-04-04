Singapore shares open flat on Thursday; STI up 0.03% to 3,312.22

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened flat on Thursday (April 4), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.03 per cent, or 0.95 point, to 3,312.22 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 75 to 37, after about 70.2 million shares worth $75.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters, Genting Singapore was down 5.6 per cent or six cents to $1.01, with 28 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included SingPost which was up 5.5 per cent, or 5.5 cents to $1.05; and Koufu which gained 1.3 per cent, or one cent to $0.81.