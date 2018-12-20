Singapore shares open flat on Thursday, STI at 3,057.61

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened flat on Thursday (Dec 20), with the Straits Times Index dropping 1.04 points to 3,057.61 as at 9.04am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 77 to 41, after about 40.8 million shares worth $72.6 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell 2.1 per cent, or 0.1 cent to 4.6 cents apiece, with 7.4 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included DBS which fell 0.8 per cent, or 19 cents to $23.38, and ComfortDelGro which gained 1.9 per cent, or four cents to $2.18.