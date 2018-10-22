Singapore shares open flat on Monday; STI up 0.01% to 3,062.71

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened flat on Monday (Oct 22), with the benchmark Straits Times Index inching up 0.01 per cent, or 0.2 of a point to 3,062.71 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 54 to 43, as some 46.3 million shares worth $82.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Golden Agri-Resources with eight million shares changing hands, flat at 24 cents. Other actives included Genting Singapore with 6.95 million shares traded, up 0.54 per cent or 0.5 cent to 94 cents; and Rex International with 3.95 million shares traded, flat at 9.7 cents

Among active index stocks, UOB was down 0.36 per cent, or nine cents to $25.24, while OCBC Bank added 0.47 per cent, or five cents, to $10.76.

In Tokyo, stocks opened lower amid lingering geopolitical worries including the diplomatic fallout from the death of a Saudi journalist and ahead of corporate earnings report season.