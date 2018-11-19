Singapore shares open flat on Monday; STI at 3,083.09

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened flat on Monday (Nov 19), with the Straits Times Index down 0.51 point or 0.02 per cent to 3,083.09 as at 9.02am, as global equity markets expect a calmer week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 32, after about 19.4 million shares worth $50.1 million in total changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, BMM rose $0.001 to $0.012 with 2.1 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included UOB, up 0.25 per cent or $0.06 to 24.46; and OCBC Bank, up almost 1 per cent or $0.11 to $11.27.