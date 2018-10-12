Singapore shares open flat on Friday; STI at 3,046.85

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened flat on Friday (Oct 12), with the Straits Times Index down 0.54 point to 3,046.85 as at 9.05am.

About 63 million shares worth $85 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $1.36 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 78 to 72.

The most actively traded stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which rose $0.03 to $1.26 with 9.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Rex International and Genting Singapore.

Among financials, DBS shares traded $0.07 or 0.3 per cent lower at $24.24 while OCBC Bank shares were $0.03 or 0.3 per cent down at $10.65.

In Japan, the Nikkei lost 0.36 per cent while the Topix dipped 0.29 per cent as at 8.55am. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.1 per cent down, but South Korea's Kospi was 0.6 per cent up.