Singapore shares open down on Tuesday; STI falls 0.8% to 3,054.86

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Tuesday (Oct 23), with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.8 per cent, or 23.2 points to 3,054.86 as at 9.05am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 82 to 27, as some 34.2 million shares worth $56.6 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore with 8.44 million units traded, falling 1.05 per cent or one Singapore cent to 94 Singapore cents.

Other active stocks by volume traded included YZJ Shipbuilding with 3.75 million shares traded, up 1.67 per cent or two cents to $1.22; and BMM with 2.5 million units changing hands, up 9.09 per cent or 0.1 cent to 1.2 cents.

Active index stocks included UOB, which slid 0.71 per cent or 18 cents to $25.12. DBS shed 0.66 per cent or 16 cents to $24.19.

In other Asian markets, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday amid lingering worries over geopolitical risks and ahead of the corporate earnings report season.

In US markets overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow fell in choppy trading on Monday as energy and financial stocks lost ground and caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings reports this week. Technology sector gains limited losses on the S&P 500 and helped to lift the Nasdaq.