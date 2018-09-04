Singapore shares open down on Tuesday; STI down 0.05% to 3,205.5

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks inched down after trading oepned on Tuesday (Sept 4), with the key Straits Times Index dipping 0.05 per cent, or 1.7 points, to 3,205.5 as at 9.07am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 60 to 46, as some 30.3 million shares worth $50.5 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Sincap with 4.25 million shares, flat at 1.1 cents. Other actives included ST Engineering with 2.19 million shares traded, down 0.3 per cent to $3.29, and Genting Singapore with 1.71 million shares traded, down 0.9 per cent to $1.10.

Among index stocks, DBS Group Holdings crept up 0.04 per cent to $24.96, while Singtel fell 0.31 per cent to $3.19.

In other markets, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened flat on Tuesday as investors looked for direction after the US market was closed for the Labour Day holiday.