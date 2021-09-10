Singapore shares nearly flat amid weak Wall Street showing

Singapore shares barely budged yesterday as the prospect of US economic recovery was clouded by a weak showing on Wall Street and a rise in Covid-19 cases.

At least the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) was in positive territory, closing up 0.09 per cent, or 2.76 points, at 3,071.70.

Losers led the way, outpacing gainers 293 to 203 on trade of 1.5 billion shares worth $1.27 billion.

The top-performing counter on the blue-chip index was Jardine Cycle & Carriage, which was up 5.5 per cent to $20.31.

Venture Corporation was at the other end of the spectrum, falling 1.5 per cent to $18.52.

Singtel was the most heavily traded on the STI, ending the day 0.9 per cent higher at $2.37 after 27 million shares changed hands.

The market weakness here and across much of the region stemmed in part from waning optimism in the United States after a report pointed to a significant dip in the pace of hiring, suggesting economic recovery is weakening.

"US equities fell overnight as conflicting signals on recoveries, employment and quantitative easing tapering saw investors err on the side of caution and take exposure off the table," said Oanda senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific Jeffrey Halley.

That sense of caution has flowed into Asia, he added.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.3 per cent - its biggest decline in six weeks - with tech giant Tencent Holdings' shares taking a major hit.

This came after technology firms were rattled when China told gaming giants not to focus on profits and to remove certain content as the authorities look to further tighten their grip on the sector.

But the Shanghai Composite rose 0.49 per cent, while the Shenzhen Composite on China's second exchange edged up 0.07 per cent.

Malaysia share prices ended lower, declining 1.17 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.57 per cent, and the Jakarta Composite edged up 0.7 per cent.