Singapore shares lifted by upbeat data, US spending plan

STI up 0.52%, with advancers outpacing decliners 346 to 148

Key Asian gauges, including HK, S. Korea, China, post solid gains

Analysts sound alert on third wave of pandemic in Europe

Local investors wrapped up a holiday-shortened week and stepped into the second quarter on a high note yesterday, buoyed by upbeat data and Washington's massive infrastructure spending plan.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) rose 16.34 points or 0.52 per cent to 3,181.68. Turnover hit 2.35 billion shares worth $1.25 billion, with gainers outpacing losers 346 to 148.

Key gauges across Asia posted solid gains, from Japan, Hong Kong, China, South Korea and Taiwan to Malaysia and Australia. A slew of positive numbers helped brighten the mood, including a quarterly survey in Japan signalling better-than-expected business conditions. South Korea saw higher March export growth while Australia's manufacturing activity expanded.

"Global economic momentum is picking up and we see signs of reflation everywhere, notably in commodity and housing prices," said Phillip Capital analyst Paul Chew.

"Global PMI (purchasing managers' index) is above pre-pandemic level, container imports into the US surged 32 per cent in the first two months of this year, and several commodities are at around decade highs."

Even with the general optimism, caution prevailed as a third wave of the pandemic roils Europe, forcing fresh lockdowns. Analysts warned that if Europe loses control of the pandemic - again - it could darken the economic outlook and spoil the general mood in markets.

Gains on the STI were led by the Jardine stocks, City Developments and DBS. Thai Beverage added 2.03 per cent to 75.5 cents. Maybank Kim Eng initiated coverage with a "buy" on optimism that ThaiBev's portfolio of top brands was well-poised to capture post-Covid-19 recovery. The brokerage has a 12-month price target of 95 cents.

ComfortDelGro rose 2.34 per cent to $1.75. The firm said on Wednesday that it has partnered French firm Engie to bid for electric vehicle charging tenders in Singapore and explore clean energy solutions.