Singapore shares inch up, bucking regional trend

Singapore shares advanced yesterday, tracking gains on Wall Street as concerns about the US Federal Reserve dialling back on support for the economy eased.

The US$1.2 trillion (S$1.61 trillion) infrastructure spending deal reached had given US indexes a boost to reach fresh records.

The Singapore Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.17 per cent or 5.28 points to 3,126.88. But key benchmarks in the region ended lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.07 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.06 per cent, Seoul's Kospi fell 0.03 per cent, the Jakarta Composite Index shed 1.38 per cent and the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index ended 0.96 per cent lower.

On the local bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 243 to 225, after 1.57 billion securities worth $1 billion changed hands.

Among the STI constituents, Keppel Corp was the best performer, ending 3.7 per cent or $0.20 higher at $5.60.

CapitaLand, one of the top performers, rose 1.6 per cent or $0.06 to end at $3.74. It had announced plans to divest partial stakes in a group of companies that own six of its Raffles City developments in China for 46.7 billion yuan (S$9.67 billion), which will generate over $2 billion in proceeds.

At the bottom of the table was Singapore Airlines, which fell 2.6 per cent or $0.13 to $4.86.

The most heavily traded counter on the blue-chip index was Genting Singapore, which lost 1.2 per cent or one cent to 85.5 cents on turnover of 42.4 million shares.

Outside the STI, Sembcorp Marine was the most active, with over 502 million shares traded. It fell 4.3 per cent or 0.6 cent to 13.3 cents. Sembmarine and Keppel last week said they were in talks to merge their offshore and marine operations.